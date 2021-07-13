Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BASTROP...LEE AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Round Top to Circle D-KC Estates. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Giddings, Smithville, Lexington, Dime Box, Round Top, Fedor, Paige, Tanglewood, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Northrup, Warrenton, Ledbetter, Waldeck, Loebau, Buescher State Park, Hills, Lincoln, Nechanitz and Manheim.