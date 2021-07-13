Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND NORTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Girard to near Edinboro to near Meadville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Edinboro, Girard, Albion, Lake City, Cranesville, Platea and Avonia. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH