Special Weather Statement issued for Grimes, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Waller by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grimes; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Waller THUNDERSTORM IN NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY MAY PRODUCE STRONG WIND GUSTS At 317 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tomball, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tomball, Pinehurst, Waller, Magnolia and Stagecoach.alerts.weather.gov
