Special Weather Statement issued for Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOMERSET COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Mount Davis, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Somerset, Ursina, New Centerville, Mount Davis, Rockwood, Addison, Casselman and Seven Springs.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0