Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Onondaga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 418 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near De Ruyter, or 16 miles west of Hamilton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sullivan, Chittenango, Cazenovia, Morrisville, Stockbridge, Nelson, Deruyter, Munnsville, Erieville and De Ruyter. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.