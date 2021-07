Learn how to plan ahead, with all things. It will help you with your finances more than you know. I believe you can plan for spontaneity just as much, but learn to plan ahead for your meals, shopping, spending and learn to think about events coming up in the near weeks and months. With a little planning, you can create a financial plan to prepare for them and feel confident with your finances. The more planning you learn to do, the less surprises and emergencies you’ll face.