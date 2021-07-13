A Conversation with Marlon Nuqui About Motivation, Fostering Entrepreneurship, and Helping Others Succeed

Get clear on what you stand for. What are your core values? What are your important beliefs and how do they differ from the mainstream view? What is your bigger ‘why’ or mission, the message you’re trying to get ‘out there’ and the stories that you want to tell? I believe that we need to change the way in which we are defining ‘success’ and, specifically in the context of work and career, move away from the conventional definition of the corporate career ladder, six-figure salary and pension package towards a more meaningful definition. That new definition needs to reflect the importance of creative freedom and autonomy, the flexibility to manage your work around your personal life and family, and the desire do to fulfilling work that gets you jumping out of bed in the morning.