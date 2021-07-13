22 Meaningful Thank-You Gifts to Show Your Endless Gratitude

Everyone loves their dog, and then there are those that L-O-V-E them, and both are acceptable in my book. There are those that feel like their dog’s furry coat is the perfect outfit and others that acquire an entire wardrobe for them that rivals their own. If you happen to fall into the latter category, take it up a notch and try matching with your bestie when it rains. If you’re up for twinning, AAPETPEOPLE has you covered…literally and figuratively. In January 2020, the brand launched and now sells the Weather Proof Collection, which includes a poncho for people and a coat for dogs. The hand-sewn coats are made in NYC out of an iridescent, waterproof and wind-resistant material. They’re reflective making it easier for cars and buses to see you when you’re out walking your pup at night or on rainy days!