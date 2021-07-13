Supporting Employee Mental Wellness
One of the most important things employers should focus on is the mental wellness of their employees. While mental illnesses are just as serious as physical illnesses, very few people actually attempt to get help for these illnesses. Supporting your employees and encouraging them to look after their mental health will not only have a positive impact on employee engagement, but it’ll also have a positive impact on workplace productivity and retention while decreasing healthcare and disability costs. How can your company help its employees look after their mental wellness?thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0