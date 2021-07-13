American LGBTQ+ Museum Gets New Home in New-York Historical Society

Shhhhh! The New York Society Library might just be one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Located in a beautiful townhouse at 53 E. 79th St. (near Madison Ave), the members-only library is New York’s oldest. For an annual fee of $270 per person ($350 for a family), members can check out books — there are more than 300,000 in the open stacks and a lively children’s section on its own separate floor — or reserve elegant study rooms in which to quietly work, lounge and read. There are also regular events and exhibits, including the current Black Literature Matters exhibition, open until May 1, 2022. (During non-pandemic times, there’s also daily afternoon tea and cookies in the catalog room.)