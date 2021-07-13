Cancel
Society

American LGBTQ+ Museum Gets New Home in New-York Historical Society

By Sarah Rose Sharp
Hyperallergic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Pride 2021 has come to a close, celebrating LGBTQ+ history remains crucial, as do the community’s struggles for equal rights under the law and diverse cultural recognition. In support of these aims, the New-York Historical Society (N-YHS) announced plans for a 70,000-square-foot expansion to its building on Central Park West, adding program space that will include a permanent home for the American LGBTQ+ Museum.

