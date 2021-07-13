The Best Sunglasses If You Have A Square Face Shape

One of the main shopping struggles for most people is buying a swimsuit that flatters their figure or selecting a pair of sunglasses that fits their face. There are endless aspects to consider in this category, namely style, color, and budget. The most important first step, however, should be figuring out the shape of your face and which sunglasses are the best for said face shape. Have you ever wondered why your friend’s trendy new frames look fantastic on her, but when you try it on, it doesn’t seem to fit properly, or the other way around? The reason is that each face shape has sunglasses that complement it best and no two faces are the same.