Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tyson Beckford's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

By Lindsay Cronin
Posted by 
The List
The List
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyson Beckford is a model and actor most known for being the world's first African American male supermodel. However, over the course of his decades-long career, he's dabbled in quite a lot of projects, including films and music videos. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beckford was born on December 19,...

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Beckford
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Toni Braxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Stunning Net Worth#African American#Celebrity Net Worth#Chinese Jamaican#Afro Jamaican#Nyc#Soul Artist Management#D Management Group#Vh1#People Magazine#Per New York Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfeelingthevibe.com

Tyson Beckford & Carmen Electra Want Love on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

The Celebrity Dating Game is back with an all-new episode this week. Next up on the list of Hollywood A-listers are model Tyson Beckford and Baywatch star Carmen Electra. They are ready to find their perfect dates; hopefully they have the same luck as Gabriel Iglesias or Nolan Gould did last week. We have episode details for you below, including a few promotional photos. So, keep reading to learn more.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The US Sun

What is Julia Haart’s net worth?

THE rise of Julia Haart has been quite incredible to watch. She didn't start her fashion career until she was 42, and since then she has become a multimillionaire. A self-made woman, Julia left her Jewish church, kickstarted her shoe brand before collaborating with Italian luxury lifestyle company La Perla.
NFLfanbuzz.com

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Biz Markie's Net Worth: How Much Was The Rapper Worth When He Died?

Rapper Biz Markie, the 57-year-old rapper best known for his 1989 track "Just a Friend" and for his unparalleled skills as a beat-boxer, died on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. As the magazine noted, Markie's death, which occurred weeks after rumors of his passing circulated in June, was caused by complications related to type two diabetes.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What was Biz Markie’s net worth?

BIZ Markie was a hip hop legend who left a lasting legacy on the music world. Known as the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop," he began his career working as a human beatbox for acts MC Shan and Roxanne Shanté. Who is Biz Markie?. Biz Markie was an American rapper,...
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy