The Best-Selling Shoes Of All Time On SHEIN

While your baby might not have much hair, adding brushing into their routine can provide numerous benefits. It's one of the earliest and most significant ways that you can begin to build a bond with your baby. As an activity, it helps your baby become familiar with your touch and helps you communicate the much-needed feelings of comfort, safety, and security. Of course, not any hair brush will do since babies have more sensitive scalps and finer hair. So, we've researched some of the best options available on the market and rounded up our favorites to help you choose the best hair brush for your baby's needs.