Canada's Rail Movement to Slow During Fire Season

Over 2.6 million acres have burned in the US this year due to wildfires. That's over 800,000 acres more than this time last year. The Oregon Bootleg fire is the largest active fire and the largest in 2021 so far. It has burned 400,000 acres since starting on July 6 and is not yet contained. Drought is a major driver, as large regions of the West are currently dealing with the most severe level of drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. On Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center listed the US at preparedness level five, which states, "This is the highest National Preparedness Level. At this level, the majority of firefighting resources are committed due [to] the large amount of wildland fire activity throughout the country."