Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Canada's Rail Movement to Slow During Fire Season

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of July 13, the province of British Columbia currently has 301 wildfires burning, up 16 in the past two days, as indicated by the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard, which is updated every two hours. This follows the tragic fire that leveled the town of Lytton in the B.C. interior on...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vancouver#British Columbia Interior#Wheat#The Government Of Canada#Indigenous#Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Trafficb975.com

Canada orders rail restrictions to reduce wildfire risk

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Sunday ordered rail transport restrictions for areas where there is a high wildfire risk in both British Columbia and nationally after a blaze wiped out the town of Lytton and killed two people earlier this month. The order will require both the Canadian National Railway...
Lifestylewliw.org

Canada’s Taking It Slow On Reopening Its Border To Travelers From The U.S. Here’s Why

MONTREAL — For the past 30 years, Carol Anniuk has provided accommodation and guides for recreational fishing trips in northwestern Ontario. In normal times, 99% of her clients are American. But more than 15 months after Canada’s restrictions on nonessential travel went into effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, Anniuk, the owner of Young’s Wilderness Camp, doesn’t know when her U.S. clients will be able to cross the border.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Canada's Canola and the Global Trade

As the relentless heat on the Prairies takes a continued toll on crops, we look at Canada's normal position in the global canola trade. The attached chart shows the five-year average of Canada's canola exports at 10.323 million metric tons (mmt) (blue bars against the primary vertical axis, USDA data). This compares to the five-year average of 2.374 mmt for Australia; 2.210 mmt for Ukraine; 390,600 metric tons (mt) for Russia; and 324,400 mt for the European Union.
Public HealthMiami Herald

Canada passes US in COVID vaccinations after slow start

Canada has fully vaccinated 48.8% of its population against COVID-19, overtaking the U.S. rate for the first time after a delayed start caused by procurement troubles and distribution bottlenecks. In the U.S, where vaccinations are plateauing in some regions, 48.5% of the population is fully inoculated. Of those old enough...
Alaska Statenationalfisherman.com

Smaller pollock during Alaska’s season B expected to tighten supplies

Alaska’s Bering Sea pollock B season, which runs from June 10 to October 31, is experiencing strong volumes, but smaller fish sizes are causing a shortage of supply for the pollock fillet market. This season is an improvement over last year’s B season, when a disappointing slog ended with fishermen...
TrafficArs Technica

Slow train across Siberia offers glimpse of Russia’s rail ambitions

On the shore of Lake Baikal, deep in eastern Siberia, one of the most ambitious feats of modern Russian rail engineering is nearing completion. The Baikalsky tunnel, carved through 7 km of mountain rock, has taken seven years to build, with construction teams laboring in temperatures as low as minus 60° Celsius (-76° Fahrenheit).
California StateLiterary Hub

Land of Smoke and Fire: Documenting California’s Endless Season of Heat

The Longest Year: 2020+ is a collection of visual and written essays on 2020, a pivotal year that shifted our way of experiencing the world. In most publications, images work in service to words—here they work in tandem. // California residents Jeff Frost—a photographer—and Lauren Markham—a writer—reckon here with that state’s ever-lengthening fire season, documenting the dire impacts of increasing drought and rising temperatures on life in the Golden State.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Mid-July Saskatchewan Crop Condition Index

Saskatchewan Agriculture's bi-weekly crop condition tables point to a significant decline in crop condition, expected after the extreme temperatures reached over an extended period early in the month. As seen on the attached chart, the current crop condition index (CCI) calculated for select crops (blue bars) ranged mostly from 13...
Trafficallfans.co

Transport Canada to study high-frequency rail reaching Windsor

The federal Liberal government is “taking action” on high-frequency rail that extends to Windsor, says the head of Transport Canada. “Today, I’m happy to tell you that our government will be studying the opportunities to enhance passenger rail services in Southwestern Ontario, to see how we can improve service west of Toronto. This includes Windsor,” said Omar Alghabra, federal transport minister, in an announcement at Windsor’s VIA Rail station on Thursday.
Oregon StateCNET

Wildfire season: 400,000 acres burned in Oregon's massive Bootleg fire

Over 2.6 million acres have burned in the US this year due to wildfires. That's over 800,000 acres more than this time last year. The Oregon Bootleg fire is the largest active fire and the largest in 2021 so far. It has burned 400,000 acres since starting on July 6 and is not yet contained. Drought is a major driver, as large regions of the West are currently dealing with the most severe level of drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. On Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center listed the US at preparedness level five, which states, "This is the highest National Preparedness Level. At this level, the majority of firefighting resources are committed due [to] the large amount of wildland fire activity throughout the country."
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
realcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
nationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy