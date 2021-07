Oh does it feel great to #LiveEvil. EG started off the split in the worst way possible, going 0-3. But EG aren’t a team that anyone should count out and they proved that. The next five weeks of the LCS were a tear of EG wins leading to their 8 game win streak. The current standing have EG in a 3 way tie for third, something that has been weeks in the making. They are currently tied with C9 and TL who are both slumping. Despite this, for some reason, people are not talking about EG possibly being the best team in the LCS. Here are some takeaways from this week.