Would you have joined with the patriots, the crown, neither? Visit us each day to learn more about what influenced the decisions of those in the past. JULY- A recruiting party sent by the officers of Colonel Ogden's 1st N=J Regiment will be here to gauge local interest amongst the citizens of Fallsington. You can learn more about the daily life of the soldiers, the women that followed the Army, and local residents before deciding if you would have joined the ranks in 1775.