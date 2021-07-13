Cancel
Google fined $593 million by French antitrust agency

By Bloomberg
Union Leader
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle was fined 500 million euros ($593 million) in France after the search giant failed to follow an order to thrash out a fair deal with publishers to use their news content on its platform. The Alphabet unit ignored a 2020 decision to negotiate in good faith for displaying snippets...

#European Union#France#Antitrust#French#Alphabet#Google News Showcase#Agence France Presse#Eu#German#Afp#Apple Mac
