What Happened To Korean Air’s Passenger Boeing 747-400s?
Korean Air is known for being a rare operator of the passenger-carrying version of Boeing’s 747-8. However, this is far from the first variant of the US manufacturer’s iconic ‘jumbo jet’ that the South Korean flag carrier has operated. Indeed, as recently as last year, the Skyteam founding member also had the popular 747-400 in its fleet. Let’s take a closer look at the story of the 27 examples of this variant that flew passengers for Korean Air over the years.simpleflying.com
Comments / 0