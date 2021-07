Although camping is an all-season activity, summertime in particular calls campers to tented accommodations near woods, lakes, and beaches. And why not? The allure of cooking over an open fire, hearing the sounds of nature, and communing with the environment can give you a break from the hustle and bustle of city living (no matter how big or small your town). But then night falls, and there are bugs, slippery sleeping bags, and the not-so-comforting bumps in the night. All of which can keep you from getting a good night’s sleep.