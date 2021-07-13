Hingham Savings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies SE is gaining from startups, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. In the past 12 months, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s profitability can be impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. TotalEnergies' operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”