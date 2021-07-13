Cancel
Hingham Savings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Paul Schott
New Haven Register
 11 days ago

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.4 million. The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $9.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.27 per share. The community bank posted revenue of $35.4 million in the...

Stamford, CTNew Haven Register

Parc Grove apartment complex in Stamford sells for $154 million

STAMFORD — The downtown Parc Grove apartment complex has sold for $154 million, in Stamford’s largest property sale this year. Local property records confirmed the sale of the 402-unit property at 200 Broad St., while commercial real estate firm CBRE announced the deal this week by noting that it “represented a global real estate investment adviser, while also procuring the buyer, Pacific Urban Residential LLC.”

