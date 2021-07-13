The OWO Residences By Raffles, The Former Old War Office And Inspiration For James Bond, To Open In 2022

London’s former Old War Office building, Winston Churchill’s headquarters during World War II, has been closed to the public for more than a century — until now. This grade II-listed property is a London landmark and is the site where Churchill commanded armed forces, spies and government officials through its secret tunnels. It’s also the location where Ian Fleming was inspired to write James Bond, and where several Bond movies were filmed. Needless to say, there’s an endless amount of history at this location, which has now been luxuriously transformed into The OWO Residences by Raffles.