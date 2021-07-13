What is Vodka Made From? Turns Out, It's More Than Just Potatoes
Once upon a time, in 14th century Eastern Europe, doctors used a colorless neutral spirit to cure whatever ailed their patients. The liquid, made mainly of water and ethanol, was called voda which was the Russian word for water. The modern word vodka translates to "little water" and depending who you ask, may still be considered for medicinal purposes after a hard day. Considered the Polish and Russian national drink, no doubt this alcoholic beverage is one of America's favorite spirits too, but what is vodka made from?www.wideopeneats.com
