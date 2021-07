It's not unusual for people to whisper about "good" and "bad" hospitals near their homes. Across the United States, most folks have a vague sense of which hospitals to avoid, but the stakes are often higher for Black people. It's well-documented that Black people in the U.S. have worse health outcomes: pregnant people, for instance, are three to four times more likely to die from complications related to childbirth than white counterparts, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Harrowing statistics and horror stories can make choosing a hospital downright scary, but it's natural to assume the best hospital can help ensure that you get quality care.