STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a pair of thieves stole a street sweeper on the Fourth of July for an apparent Port Richmond joy ride. According to a media release from the NYPD, the duo took the private street sweeper, which was running with its keys inside, from Forest Avenue near its intersection with Barrett Street at around 11:30 p.m. and took the machine about half a mile to Cortlandt Street, where police ultimately recovered it.