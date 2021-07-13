[Guide] Best Stoner 63 loadout in Warzone Season 4

The Stoner 63 is one of the best long-range weapons in Warzone Season 4, and is debatably the best LMG in the whole game. While the debate between running the FARA 83 and the C58 rifles continues to rage, there are a lot of players who are turning to the Stoner for their long-range needs due to its large magazine size and easy to control recoil, at least with the right loadout. Many are choosing to pair it with a short-range weapon like the Mac-10 or the Mp7 for those CQB fights.