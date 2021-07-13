Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

[Guide] Best Stoner 63 loadout in Warzone Season 4

By Aaron Alford
invenglobal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stoner 63 is one of the best long-range weapons in Warzone Season 4, and is debatably the best LMG in the whole game. While the debate between running the FARA 83 and the C58 rifles continues to rage, there are a lot of players who are turning to the Stoner for their long-range needs due to its large magazine size and easy to control recoil, at least with the right loadout. Many are choosing to pair it with a short-range weapon like the Mac-10 or the Mp7 for those CQB fights.

www.invenglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoner 63#Loadout#Lmg#Warzone Season 4 Agency#The Field Agent Grip#Ar#Rnd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Warzone nerfs FFAR1, FARA, and Mac-10 in Season 4 Reloaded patch

The Warzone Season 4 reloaded patch drops today, and with it the developers are introducing a large number of changes to a variety of weapons. Three of the most notable changes are the nerfs for the FARA 83, C58, and the FFAR 1 assault rifles that have been dominant this season. There were also numerous nerfs to various SMGs, including nerfs for the Mac-10, Fennec, and Bullfrog.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Best Krig 6 Loadout in Warzone Season 4 – Laser Beam Accurate

The Krig 6 is one of the best weapons in Warzone Season 4, and in this loadout it’s a laser beam at long range. There are some Warzone weapons that are just simple, but effective beamers. And in the list of Warzone’s most powerful long-range weapons, we’d put the Krig right at the top.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JGOD’s best FARA 83 loadout after nerfs: Best Warzone class for the FARA

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his meta FARA loadout that still hits like a truck, even after the Season 4 weapon balance changes. Despite receiving nerfs to its maximum damage and recoil, the FARA 83 continues to be a highly versatile weapon in Warzone Season 4. This deadly AR is still capable of effortlessly beaming squads across all engagement ranges. While it may not be as strong as it used to be, JGOD’s FARA loadout demonstrates why this Cold War AR remains near the top of Warzone’s weapon rankings.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JGOD reveals best Krig 6 Warzone loadout ahead of C58 nerf

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his meta Krig 6 loadout that is melting the competition in Season 4. The Krig 6 has always been one of the most viable Cold War weapons in Warzone, but the Season 4 Reloaded weapon update has only reaffirmed this. Unlike the...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Broken Optic Attachment Gives Best C58 Loadout Zero Recoil in Warzone

The best C58 loadout in Warzone is now even better, thanks to this recoil-reducing attachment!. Warzone players have been searching for the meta since the new Season 4 Reloaded update changed over 35 different weapons. However, one weapon that is still a top-tier option is the C58. A high damage...
Video Gamesestnn.com

CoD: Best MP5 Class Setup for Warzone Season 4

Best MP5 Class Setup for Warzone Season 4. The current season of Warzone has allowed for a lot of variety when it comes to choosing your weapons. However, while most weapons are viable, there’s always one that is the best. In the SMG category, the Cold War MP5 has been destroying players in Warzone this season, so here’s the best loadout.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Guilty Gear Strive Starter Guide Details Goldlewis’s Moveset

A new starter guide is available for Guilty Gear Strive, this time focusing on the first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson. As a heavy hitter, Goldlewis is capable of wielding his massive coffin as a weapon and even pulling out a gatling gun to attack from a distance. Check out how he plays in the video below.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

In the world of Call of Duty: Warzone, the best modern and 80’s technology is on offer, featuring state of the art weapons and equipment. But sometimes, you want a true classic. There’s no better true classic in Modern Warfare and Warzone than the Kar98k marksman rifle. After a buff...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal: All of The Classic Maps & Content Revealed

All of the classic maps returning in the new Battlefield 2042 Portal game mode have been revealed. Gamers all over the world can’t wait to get their hands on Battlefield 2042, and it’s not just new content that fans of the series are looking forward to. The new Portal mode will see the return of a load of classic maps from the series, alongside, weapons, vehicles, and more.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield Portal Features Maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and an Impressive Level of Customization

Battlefield Portal is the official name of Ripple Effect's top-secret game mode for Battlefield 2042. EA already confirmed (following some leaks and rumors) that it would feature remastered maps from earlier titles in the franchise, but after seeing the developers' presentation, we can safely say that's really just the tip of the iceberg.
MilitaryPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Private in the Army Was Given an Unusual Weapon for Combat

An army private took to the battlefield with nothing but a dustpan and a broom. The unusual weapons proved effective in slaying the enemies until he met his match. On the day of the scheduled visit to obtain his weapons, the private overslept. Upon waking up, the soldier rushed to the quartermasters and ended up as the last in line.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Best CR-56 AMAX Loadout in CoD Mobile Season 5

The CR-56 AMAX is arguably the best assault rifle in CoD Mobile Season 5 right now. CoD Mobile has introduced a new assault rifle to the game in their Season 5 update. Players who achieve Battle Pass tier 21 get the CR-56 AMAX, whether they purchased the pass or not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy