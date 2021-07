STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Thursday that raised the age of consent for marriage to 18. The law builds on legislation — authored by Sen. Andrew Lanza and signed into law by Cuomo in 2017 — which said 17-year-olds could not be married without parental and judicial consent. The new legislation removes the ability for 17-year-olds to marry and raises the age to 18.