Attend Camp Good Grief This Month: Helping Children Cope With Grief

Coping with grief is extremely hard, especially after experiencing a death of a loved one.

We know that everyone deals with grief differently, and it could be especially difficult for children to process.

Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice have been hosting grief camps on and off for the last 25 years. Last year, a special camp for children called Camp Good Grief, was held virtually and it will be happening again on July 31st.

Camp Good Grief is for children ages 8-17, and is designed to be a FUN day, to get away from the heavy feelings of grief. The camp will have activities focused on grief education, arts and crafts, music, and emotional support.

Those participating will receive a complimentary goodie bag with a journal, sketch pad, and art supplies so that kids can promote self-expression through this difficult time in their life.

And even though this camp is specifically targeted for children, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice offer so many grief support programs for all ages, beyond children.

Registration ends Friday July 16th. For more information and to register for Camp Good Grief CLICK HERE.