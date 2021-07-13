The Only Agency Is Hiring An Assistant Agent Is Los Angeles

Seeking a self-motivated and detail-oriented LA-based Assistant Agent to develop & maintain artist relations. This role will support our Director of Beauty and Photography in maintaining artist relationships by managing daily calendars, daily communication with artists, coordinating deal memos, call sheets, booking travel, helping with new business for existing talent, general administration duties. This role will connect with beauty, fashion and entertainment professionals, contributing to a large network of VIP industry experts. Candidate must be extremely detail oriented, organized, able to shift priorities & work under short deadline in a fast-paced environment. This role will report to the Director of Beauty and Photography.