Watch: Strongman Competition

X Games’ Men’s Street 2021 went down at the CA Skateparks facility in Vista, California, recently and it was a great return to form for… competitions. This summer, skate contests came back in full force, with and without masks, coughing up trophies for the best in the biz. In the case of X Games, the top dog was none other than Berrics Recruit Dashawn Jordan. Watch how he rolled away with the win, along with incredible runs from Alex Midler (skating in Jordans), Louie Lopez, Ishod Wair, Paul Rodriguez, Jamie Foy, and more—not to mention some top-notch color commentary—above!
Comments / 0