Watch: Strongman Competition

One thing for certain is that the Tennessee Titans do not want Ryan Tannehill to get hurt. Since Tannehill became the starting quarterback six games into the 2019 season, Tennessee has gone 18-8 and has had one of the NFL’s best offenses, one that ranked among the top five last season in yards per game (396.4, tied for second) and points per game (30.7, fourth). He has directed an NFL-best nine game-winning drives and has the league’s third-best passer rating over that span at 111.3.