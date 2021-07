Queen fans have offered messages of support to Brian May after many of his “precious” belongings were destroyed in flooding.The guitarist lives in Kensington, west London, and returned home on Tuesday (13 July) to scenes of “devastation” following an intense period of flash flooding over Monday (12 July) night.In a video shared on Instagram, May said that he “didn’t know where to start really” as he showed his waterlogged house covered in sewage, with his belongings, including black and white childhood photographs, strewn across the floor.“After a nice day at The Royal Holloway College, we came back to horror...