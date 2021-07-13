Cancel
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deadly Boone County hit-and-run crash draws 18-year prison sentence

By Matthew Sanders
 11 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say the crash happened in Centralia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Glasgow woman who pleaded guilty in a fatal June 2020 hit-and-run crash was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday.

Amy Rievley pleaded guilty in a Boone County courtroom Monday to involuntary manslaughter with an enhanced punishment for being a persistent felony offender and leaving the scene of a crash that caused a death. She was sentenced to 15 years on the manslaughter charge and another three years on the leaving the scene charge. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

Rievley was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated after she was accused of crashing into 74-year-old Sharon Uebinger . The charge was changed to second-degree murder after Uebinger died.

Investigators said Uebinger was walking along Lakeview Avenue in Centralia when Rievley hit her, went off the road, made a U-turn and left the scene. Rievley was later arrested in Howard County.

"Ms. Uebinger was cherished by her family and friends," prosecutor Kristin Mengwasser wrote in a statement. "Although nothing can provide comfort after such a tragic loss, I hope the Defendant’s plea of guilty provides closure."

The post Deadly Boone County hit-and-run crash draws 18-year prison sentence appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
