“#Washed” Creator Jerod Couch Talks Season 2, Ensemble Casting, Filming in Dallas
Writer and producer Jerod Couch is the founder and head creative behind The Creative Couch, a video production agency based here in Dallas. He is also the creator of the regional Emmy Award-winning series “#Washed,” a dramedy (aka, dramatic-comedy) about a group of average 30-somethings dealing with the various struggles that come into play at that stage in life. The first season of “#Washed” premiered back in 2018. Then in 2020, the series continued with the release of season 2.www.dallasweekly.com
