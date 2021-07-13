Cancel
“#Washed” Creator Jerod Couch Talks Season 2, Ensemble Casting, Filming in Dallas

By Blair Krassen, Dallas Weekly
Writer and producer Jerod Couch is the founder and head creative behind The Creative Couch, a video production agency based here in Dallas. He is also the creator of the regional Emmy Award-winning series “#Washed,” a dramedy (aka, dramatic-comedy) about a group of average 30-somethings dealing with the various struggles that come into play at that stage in life. The first season of “#Washed” premiered back in 2018. Then in 2020, the series continued with the release of season 2.

