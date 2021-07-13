Fayant pleads guilty to manslaughter in toddler’s death
A Brookings woman enters a guilty plea in the 2019 death of a two-year-old girl. Twenty-seven-year-old Renae Fayant on Tuesday afternoon pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed to dismiss counts of second degree murder and abuse or cruelty to a minor. The state also agreed to a maximum sentence of 75-years in prison. The normal maximum would be life in prison.www.brookingsradio.com
Comments / 2