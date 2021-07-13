Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Fayant pleads guilty to manslaughter in toddler’s death

brookingsradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brookings woman enters a guilty plea in the 2019 death of a two-year-old girl. Twenty-seven-year-old Renae Fayant on Tuesday afternoon pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed to dismiss counts of second degree murder and abuse or cruelty to a minor. The state also agreed to a maximum sentence of 75-years in prison. The normal maximum would be life in prison.

www.brookingsradio.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Brookings, SD
County
Brookings County, SD
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Murder#Dehydration#Prison#Guilty Plea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 2

Community Policy