Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

By Scott Maucione
federalnewsnetwork.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe military has employed mixed reality technologies to better its training for the past few years, but now military schools are hoping to do the same thing when giving students a hands-on learning experience. The Air Force Academy is changing the way students work with different substances in introduction chemistry...

Aerospace & Defensecbslocal.com

Civil Air Patrol STEM Academy

We are at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield where the Air Patrol is showing students and cadets are attending the STEM Academy and learning about the cargo planes and our Air Force. See how HUGE these planes are!
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Three Colorado Air Force Bases Will Change Their Names Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three of the most prominent Air Force Bases in Colorado will go by different names starting Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force will change the names to “better reflect their role” in the newest United States military branch. (credit: CBS) Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will now be Space Force bases. The new names – Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station – will take effect after a name change ceremony Monday morning. (credit: U.S. Space Force) General John Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Operations, and Colonel Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Commander, will preside over the ceremony. The bases are home to several Space Deltas and sensitive space-related missions.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Another Attempt To Retire A-10 Warthogs Isn't Going Well For The Air Force

The Senate Armed Services Committee has blocked requests by the Air Force to retire dozens of its A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. The Senate Armed Services Committee has rejected a USAF proposal that would have seen many A-10 Warthog aircraft being retired. The committee’s proposed fiscal year 2022 defense policy bill would prohibit the Air Force from retiring the A-10s, while Air Force leaders have said that keeping the Warthogs could be a major misstep.
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Healthcare benefits in the US Air Force

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “The healthcare in the Air Force is something that I personally have experienced. ” TGDT Kyleigh La Point is a recruiter at with the U.S. Air Force office in Fayetteville. “My daughter got really sick last year and was in intensive care for over a month. But she had the best doctors, everything was taken care of, and my squadron had supported me.”
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Books $58M Air Force Award for Continued C-130J Super Hercules Sustainment

Lockheed Martin will continue sustaining the U.S. Air Force’s four-engine turboprop transport aircraft following a new $57.84 million award from the service branch. The company received a firm-fixed-price, time-and-material, cost-plus-incentive-fee and requirements modification to its C-130J Super Hercules long-term sustainment contract, the Department of Defense said Friday. Lockheed will deliver...
Militarydcpostgazette.com

Elkhorn’s Stieren graduates from US Air Force Academy

ELKHORN — Aiming for the skies and even higher, Nathan T. Stieren of Elkhorn graduated from the United States Air Force Academy earlier this summer. Stieren, 22, is the son of Dennis and Susie Stieren. Stieren is a 2017 graduate of Elkhorn South High School and first began his journey with the academy right out of high school on June […]
Aerospace & Defenseamericanpeoplenews.com

The Air Force gives a green light for the KC-46 to start limited refueling operations

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the head of Air Mobility Command, signed off on the decision July 9, the Air Force said in a news release on Monday. “The last six months of operational use and programmatic evaluation indicate conditions have been met for (interim capability release) declaration of the Centerline Drogue System mission set,” Van Ovost said. “This decision reflects a risk-informed, data-driven, constraint-analyzed approach to releasing KC-46A operational capabilities to the joint force.”
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force releases image of new B-21 stealth bomber

Last week, the U.S. Air Force shared a new digitally rendered image and an official fact-sheet for its under-development B-21 “Raider” stealth bombers. “The new rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop,” the Air Force said in a press statement on Tuesday. “The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider.”

