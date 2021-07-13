Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kanawha County deputies warn the public of another fraudulent scheme

By Chaelesse Delpleche
WSAZ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say scammers have another trick up their sleeves. The newest scheme involves scammers impersonating Lt. Sean Lane, an actual deputy with the department. The call states victims or their family members have active warrants out for their arrest. To avoid jail time, the call then says you have to pay up by using a prepaid credit card. While the call can sound realistic, it’s not something you should fall for.

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsaz
Related
Posted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
NBC News

The U.S. medal rush begins with a splash at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The day-long Olympic medal drought for the United States is over thanks to the American swim team. Chase Kalisz won the first gold medal for the U.S., and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver medal Sunday after they finished one and two in the 400-meter individual medley. “U-S-A!...
Posted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 1

Community Policy