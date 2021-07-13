Kanawha County deputies warn the public of another fraudulent scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say scammers have another trick up their sleeves. The newest scheme involves scammers impersonating Lt. Sean Lane, an actual deputy with the department. The call states victims or their family members have active warrants out for their arrest. To avoid jail time, the call then says you have to pay up by using a prepaid credit card. While the call can sound realistic, it’s not something you should fall for.