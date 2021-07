Doctors are growing more frustrated, as America’s vaccination rate remains at a standstill while the Delta variant drives case numbers and hospitalizations upward. “For me personally, I’ve never been as frustrated professionally as I am right now,” said Dr. Michael Saag, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB in Alabama. “I had hoped and prayed for a successful vaccine and was frankly surprised when the vaccine showed its efficacy to the degree that it is and its safety. And I thought, my goodness, there’s a Christmas miracle if we’ve ever seen one in our lifetime. It actually happened.”