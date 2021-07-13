Bastrop celebrates Fourth with festival full of fun
Bastrop's annual Patriotic Festival, hosted by the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, was back this year in Fisherman's Park all day on Saturday, July 3. The day began with a fun run and a five-kilometer race first thing in the morning, followed by an all-day festival featuring carnival games, water slides, pie, hot dog and hot pepper eating contests, vendors and even free COVID-19 vaccinations. More highlights of the day included a dunk tank with local celebrities, Shakespeare in the Park with Bastrop High School students and basketball with the Bastrop Police Department. The day concluded with live music in the ...www.elgincourier.com
