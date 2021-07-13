Cancel
BOC to discuss fiscal impacts of Dawson County land use at meeting Thursday

By Alexander Popp
dawsonnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Dawson County Board of Commissioners’ work session on Thursday, July 15, commissioners are set to hear a presentation on the fiscal impact of land use in Dawson County. According to an agenda packet for the meeting, the commissioners will hear a fiscal impact report prepared by Georgia Tech’s...

