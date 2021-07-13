BOC to discuss fiscal impacts of Dawson County land use at meeting Thursday

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on July 15th, 2021 in County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Discuss and Possible Action- Amendment to UTV Ordinance, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action Modification of Standing Committees, Discuss Decreasing Number of County Board Seats, Discuss Supervisor Compensation, Discuss/Action General County Procedure for Determinations as to Appropriate Resolutions in any Pending County-Involved Litigation, Audetat—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Set next meeting date. LEPC Committee meets at 1 pm July 19th, Erlandson Building Basement Conference room and via ZOOM. Discuss and Review Dairyland Power Memorandum of Understanding; County HazMat Team agreement; Update on State of WI HazMat agreement; Ford F350 replacement update; Off-site facility plan updates; 2021 EPCRA Computer and HazMat Equipment Grant; Off Site facility member representation; Review/approve HazMat team resignation(s); Hazardous Materials Response Team Applications (closed session); Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date. Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. July 20 in the Erlandson Office Building 2nd Floor Conference Room, Health Department. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date. Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 am. July 21st, Erlandson Office Basement Conference Room and via Zoom; Discussion on 2022 budget/ processes; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Updates, Environmental Health Hazards Grant; Office Space, Vernon County National Night Out); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date. The Vernon County Dept. of Human Services will meet on Aug. 2, 2021 at 10 am for the 2nd Public Hearing in the development of the 2022 department budget. The meeting is required by statute and contracts for funding for programs in each area of Human Services including ADRC/Transportation, Long Term Support, Child Support, Child Protective Services, etc. The public is encouraged to attend and provide recommendations to the Department.