Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Going in reverse? Missouri, Arkansas back on Chicago’s travel advisory list: ‘The virus is still very much a threat’

By Madeline Kenney
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two nearby states found themselves back on Chicago’s travel advisory list Tuesday as the highly transmissible Delta variant coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country. Unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas are being asked to either get proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before coming to Chicago or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Florida, MO
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Delta, MO
City
Wyoming, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
State
Utah State
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Downstate Illinois#Illinoisans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago outdoors: Suburban red fox, roaming IL black bear, IL squirrel species, IL fishing advisories

Notes come from all around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Rob Reichwald emailed, “Sightings in Elmhurst are becoming a normal occurrence.” He knows red foxes are one of my favorite mammals and this is one of the better photographs. “There is currently a family of four that roam our block,” he added. “It’s not uncommon to see them trotting in broad daylight.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Mask pit? Pritzker says he’ll be at Lollapalooza despite COVID-19 spike: ‘If you’re vaccinated, it’s safe’

Last summer, a massive music festival cramming 400,000 writhing, sweaty concertgoers into Grant Park was unthinkable under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions. But next week, Pritzker himself is planning to be among the throngs of revelers at Lollapalooza despite renewed concerns of another coronavirus surge fueled by the more infectious Delta variant.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

South Side murals recall first African American sports superstar, Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor

He was the first African American sports hero and the first Black athlete to compete regularly in open, integrated competitions. He was the first and only African American to win a cycling world championship. He was known as the fastest man in the world, nicknamed “Major” in his Indiana youth and later “the Worcester Whirlwind” after his adopted hometown in Massachusetts. President Theodore Roosevelt was one of his biggest fans. He was one of the wealthiest athletes of his time, too, before dying penniless in Chicago.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Pritzker signs law easing access to birth control

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed a law allowing pharmacists to assess and prescribe hormonal birth control to patients, a move Pritzker and champions of the bill called a “common sense approach” to helping women get contraceptives from trusted sources. At the University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Pharmacy,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy