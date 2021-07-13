Going in reverse? Missouri, Arkansas back on Chicago’s travel advisory list: ‘The virus is still very much a threat’
Two nearby states found themselves back on Chicago’s travel advisory list Tuesday as the highly transmissible Delta variant coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country. Unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas are being asked to either get proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before coming to Chicago or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.chicago.suntimes.com
