Church Gathers Items for Residents of Vineland Veterans Memorial Home
Beginning on Memorial Day and continuing to July 4th, members and friends of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Vineland collected more than 550 personal care, activity and snack items for the residents of the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland. Through support of Thrivent Financial, an additional $500 check was added in support of the resident activities at the home. The items were recently delivered to the home for distribution.snjtoday.com
