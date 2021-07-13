This 2-in-1 Vacuum Broom Makes Cleaning so Much Easier — and It’s on Sale Now!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Call me a skeptic, but I’m always a bit wary of household cleaning products that claim to do more than one thing. In my experience, they never succeed at doing anything particularly well, and when you’ve got limited storage space as I do, it’s hard to justify crowding my closet with another gadget. But even skeptics can have a change of heart, and for the first time in a while, I’m seriously tempted by a multi-function cleaning tool that’s designed to help tackle my least-favorite chore. Meet: VaBroom, a brilliant hybrid between a vacuum and a broom that also eliminates the need for a dustpan — and it’s on sale!www.apartmenttherapy.com
