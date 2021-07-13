This 2-in-1 Vacuum Broom Makes Cleaning so Much Easier — and It’s on Sale Now!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Welcome back to One Good Thing! This week Hands is back and we’re on The Case of the Dirty Dishwasher. I recently found out that they needed to be periodically cleaned, which I had NEVER done, and which also explained why the cleaning wasn’t going so well lately (where were loose food particles and a spotting). We did some quick research and found that – aside from spending an hour to do a deep clean – you could easily do a VERY GOOD clean in about ten minutes by giving the filter a good scrub and then setting the machine on a sanitary cycle with a bowl of white vinegar in the top rack. It works beautifully and my machine now smells better and washes far better. Give it a try, give me a comment and Enjoy!