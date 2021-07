During his 12 years working for Christian Youth Theater, Rockford man Andrew Mahan said he became an ally for students who didn’t always feel they fit in. “I had countless students constantly sending me emails and messages saying: ‘Hey, I am gay, or I am trans or this or that. I always feel safe around you when I do shows. I always audition for shows because I know you’re on staff and I feel safer with you,’ ” said Mahan.