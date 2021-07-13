Cancel
RAW: FILE: BIDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN TOWN HALL IN CINCINNATI

Cover picture for the articleCNN Anchor Don Lemon is moderating a town hall Wednesday with President Biden.

POTUSPosted by
CNN

Following up with doctor who questioned Biden at CNN town hall

Cincinnati pediatrician Dr. Nicole Baldwin asked President Biden about the White House’s efforts to crack down on misinformation. Afterward, Baldwin says she was “disappointed” the president didn’t give a more concrete answer about “how they’re planning to hold these individuals and these platforms accountable for the misinformation that they’re spreading.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Town hall with Biden drags CNN to bottom of cable news ratings heap

Even having the president on for a prime-time appointment couldn’t keep CNN from finishing behind both Fox News Channel and MSNBC. Deadline reported Thursday that CNN’s town-hall meeting this week with President Biden drew barely half the audience Fox News did and couldn’t even best MSNBC’s regular lineup. Overnight Nielsen...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden loses train of thought during town hall when asked about vaccinating children

President Joe Biden's town hall on Wednesday produced a number of moments when the president appeared to lose his train of thought. In one exchange with host CNN host Don Lemon, the 78-year-old president rambled for around 30 seconds when answering a question about vaccinations getting permanently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the potential of children under the age of 12 getting vaccinated.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
The Hill

The absolute farce that was the Biden-Lemon town hall

The activism that infects much of modern journalism was featured under the lights of primetime on Wednesday night during President Biden 's CNN town hall in Cincinnati. Exhibit A came when the topic turned to the filibuster and the president signaling that abolishing it would throw Congress “into chaos,” likely angering many on the far left, including the moderator.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Biden town hall

President Biden is holding a town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday with CNN's Don Lemon, the second town hall since he took office six months ago. The town hall will air at 8 p.m. on CNN. The town hall comes just hours after the Senate failed in a procedural vote...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden pokes at Fox hosts: They've had 'altar call' on vaccines

President Biden said it is good that Fox News anchors are now urging viewers to get vaccinated while poking fun at hosts for changing their rhetoric Wednesday. "One of those other networks — they’re not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot — but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys,” Biden, invoking the religious act of stepping forward to make a spiritual commitment, said during a CNN town hall.

