RAW: FILE: BIDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN TOWN HALL IN CINCINNATI

Cincinnati pediatrician Dr. Nicole Baldwin asked President Biden about the White House’s efforts to crack down on misinformation. Afterward, Baldwin says she was “disappointed” the president didn’t give a more concrete answer about “how they’re planning to hold these individuals and these platforms accountable for the misinformation that they’re spreading.”
Even having the president on for a prime-time appointment couldn’t keep CNN from finishing behind both Fox News Channel and MSNBC. Deadline reported Thursday that CNN’s town-hall meeting this week with President Biden drew barely half the audience Fox News did and couldn’t even best MSNBC’s regular lineup. Overnight Nielsen...
President Biden addressed the public during a town hall with CNN Wednesday, which "Hannity" host Sean Hannity considered an "unmitigated disaster." "Many of Joe’s answers were completely incomprehensible," he said. "At times no one seemed to know what the hell Joe was even talking about. Not even Don Lemon, not the audience, not even Joe himself."
President Biden is traveling to northern Virginia on Friday to stump for Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe, as the Biden administration faces backlash this week for promoting critical race theory (CRT) in a school guidance document, and McAuliffe's ties to CRT-backed education organizations are under scrutiny. Biden will be...
This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary. He’s the big guy in the Oval Office, according to everyone from Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski to CNN town hall moderator Don Lemon. But to small businesses and particularly the restaurant business, President Joe Biden is not the...
President Joe Biden's town hall on Wednesday produced a number of moments when the president appeared to lose his train of thought. In one exchange with host CNN host Don Lemon, the 78-year-old president rambled for around 30 seconds when answering a question about vaccinations getting permanently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the potential of children under the age of 12 getting vaccinated.
The activism that infects much of modern journalism was featured under the lights of primetime on Wednesday night during President Biden 's CNN town hall in Cincinnati. Exhibit A came when the topic turned to the filibuster and the president signaling that abolishing it would throw Congress “into chaos,” likely angering many on the far left, including the moderator.
President Biden marked six months in office by holding a town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason and Dana Peterson, chief economist for the Conference Board, joins CBSN's Lana Zak on "Red & Blue" with their analysis.
CNN’s heavily promoted town hall event with President Biden lit up social media for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday night as everything from crowd size to moderator Don Lemon’s performance was roasted. Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein kicked things off by pointing out the tiny crowd. "CNN was very...
CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said she was "disappointed" by President Joe Biden's performance in a Wednesday town hall when it came to his answers on questions concerning the coronavirus and vaccines. Discussing the CNN town hall with a panel immediately following the event, Wen felt Biden wasn't "meeting...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden participated Wednesday in the second CNN town hall of his presidency, taking questions from anchor Don Lemon and local residents in Cincinnati. As he did at his February town hall, Biden made a number of false or misleading claims. We haven't been able to...
President Biden is holding a town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday with CNN's Don Lemon, the second town hall since he took office six months ago. The town hall will air at 8 p.m. on CNN. The town hall comes just hours after the Senate failed in a procedural vote...
President Biden on Wednesday night stonewalled a question about whether he would impose mask mandates or a new round of COVID-19 restrictions and said he still believes Congress will approve his infrastructure plans despite a setback in the Senate earlier in the day. Asked at a CNN town-hall event if...
President Biden said it is good that Fox News anchors are now urging viewers to get vaccinated while poking fun at hosts for changing their rhetoric Wednesday. "One of those other networks — they’re not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot — but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys,” Biden, invoking the religious act of stepping forward to make a spiritual commitment, said during a CNN town hall.
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's planned town hall meeting at a Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday has drawn criticism from the area's bishop and abortion opponents, but the university said the event will proceed as planned. Biden, the second Catholic to serve as U.S....
Cincinnati CNN — Dena Cranley and Barbara Lynch have a blunt reality check for President Joe Biden: His repeated pleas for vaccinations are going largely unheeded and unheard. As Biden asked Americans once again on Monday to get vaccinated to slow the resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the country, the...
More than two-thirds of Democratic voters prefer President Biden as their 2024 nominee, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Seventy-three percent of registered Democratic voters said they would consider Biden as their 2024 nominee. Thirty-four percent of Democratic voters said they'd vote for Michelle Obama and another 34 percent said they'd...
