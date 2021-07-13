Cancel
City Council to consider La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood as historic cultural district

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver might soon get its second historic cultural district as the City Council is set to vote on designating the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood in the coming weeks. This designation would preserve the cultural history of one of Denver’s oldest residential neighborhoods and the site of extensive Chicano history, protecting significant buildings and sites from development and destruction within La Alma Lincoln Park.

