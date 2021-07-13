Best ASUS Chromebooks: Flip C536, Flip CM3, C434 and more

11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks are turning up more frequently these days but there is one device, in particular, that has me salivating. The ASUS Chromebook CX9 was announced alongside the already-released Chromebook CX5 and CM5 but the ultra-premium business-minded clamshell quietly disappeared from ASUS’ website. Every day, I poke around the web to see if anyone has listed this Chromebook because, honestly, I want it! This Chromebook offers up the 11th Gen Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage and wraps that hardware in an ultra-light 2.5-pound chassis with a 400 nit display with optional touch. Oh, did I mention that it has an integrated numeric keypad in the touchpad? Well, it does. There’s literally nothing that I don’t love about this device except the fact that I can’t buy it.