Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Best ASUS Chromebooks: Flip C536, Flip CM3, C434 and more

By Jeff Springer
xda-developers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUS is one of the leading manufacturers of Chromebooks and Chromeboxes. If you’re in the market for either, you should absolutely consider some of ASUS’ offerings for your next device. Whether you need a powerful premium Chromebook or a cheaper option for school or media consumption, ASUS has it all. In addition, ASUS makes some of the best Chromeboxes out there for a first-class Chrome OS desktop experience.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebooks#Android Apps#Laptop#C434#Universal#Usi#Nanoedge#Fhd#C436#Intel#Ssd#Full Sized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Google
Related
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

Upgrading to the best laptop for your needs doesn't need to be an expensive struggle and it shouldn't be as hard as it can be to find the most pertinent information amongst endless lists of identical-looking laptops. Our editors have tested dozens of different models to help you boil it down to a single choice.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

Besides Apple, Microsoft offers some of the most impressive laptops and tablets on the market. Seriously, just take a peek at the best Surface Pro deals, and you’ll likely come away impressed. They offer both 2-in-1 versatile tablets and more traditional laptops. Speaking of laptops, Staples is offering a crazy...
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
ComputersDigital Trends

One of our favorite Chromebooks just got a massive price cut at Staples

The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.
Computersxda-developers

How to fix ‘Chrome OS is Missing or Damaged’ on your Chromebook

Google’s Chrome OS is an intuitive simple interface to navigate. Of course, even the best operating systems have the occasional bug or issue that pops up. If you’ve recently encountered the Chrome OS is Missing or Damaged message on your Chromebook, you might be concerned. This error is relatively easy to troubleshoot, but it’s also a good idea to understand why you might receive this message on your Chromebook.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Dell XPS 17 (9710) Review: Firing on All Cylinders

From productivity programs to games to movies, the Dell XPS 17 is a workhouse that can deliver on most use cases with ease, and it looks good doing it. Dell’s XPS laptops have long landed on our best ultrabooks list, with strong performance, near-borderless displays and a look that will impress and fit in anywhere you go. Dell’s new XPS 17 (9710) is no exception, managing to fit an RTX 3060 into a 0.77-inch pure aluminum chassis, which gives this machine both great portability and great power.
Computersxda-developers

Best games for Chrome OS: Alto’s Odyssey, Destiny 2, and more

Chrome OS isn’t exactly known as a gaming platform. Most people associate Chromebooks with low-cost machines that work great as a dedicated browser or school laptop. However, there are several options to enjoy fun games on your Chromebook or Chromebox. Most modern Chromebooks support Android apps, which also means Android games. Google has a number of simple games in the Chrome Store, ideal for passing the time on a break at work. Stadia is also available to play on your Chromebook, with several AAA titles to choose from.
Technologyxda-developers

ASUS is bringing six new affordable Chromebooks to India

ASUS has announced the launch of six new Chromebooks in India in an attempt to capture the affordable laptop market in the country. The company claims that these new Chromebooks are aimed at helping consumers adopt digital learning, work, and entertainment experiences. The new lineup includes the Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch), and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch).
Computersxda-developers

HP Spectre x360 vs Dell XPS 13: Which is the best 13-inch ultra-portable?

The Dell XPS 13 continues to be one of the highest-rated and recommended 13 inch Windows laptops. It has consistently offered a premium thin and light design, great keyboard, and solid performance for the form factor. But that doesn’t mean it has no competition. In fact, HP’s Spectre x360 13 is a wildly popular laptop and a great alternative to the XPS 13, packing equally good aesthetics and performance package. Both laptops are available with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors and can be configured with a punchy-looking 4K OLED display. As you’d expect, both of these laptops will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade this holiday season.
Computersxda-developers

Is it possible to play games on the Dell XPS 15?

Dell has been making some of the best laptops offering a wide range in the consumer and enterprise space. One of the finest 15 inch laptops in the premium thin and light category is the XPS 15. It offers a gorgeous design with an aluminum chassis and ultra-thin bezels around the display. The latest model, which is the 9510, is currently the most powerful XPS 15 featuring the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3050Ti mobile graphics. As with the previous generation models, it offers excellent performance for all sorts of workloads including graphics-intensive tasks like photo editing and video rendering.
Technologymobigyaan.com

Asus launches 4 new Chromebook laptops in India starting at Rs 17,999, highlighting a rugged flip design, touch screen, Intel Celeron processors, and more

Asus launches new Chromebook models in India – Chromebook C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and Chromebook C523 powered by Intel Celeron and ChromeOS aimed at home users. The Chromebook Flip C214 has a ruggedized convertible flip design and an anti-glare touch screen display sized at 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Valve’s SteamDeck is a Switch-like gaming PC starting at $399

Valve, the company behind the popular PC gaming platform Steam, has announced the SteamDeck. The SteamDeck is a handheld gaming PC that seems to be taking some inspiration from the Nintendo Switch. We’ve seen a few devices like this crop up, but they’ve mostly been from relatively small or unknown companies. Even Qualcomm has been reported to be working on a similar device.
Computersxda-developers

What Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon configurations should I choose?

If you’ve looked around for the best laptops out there, you’ve no doubt noticed that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is brought up often. It’s a lightweight and premium device with high-end specs and a 16:10 display that’s great for productivity. It also carries the legacy of the ThinkPad brand. It features the classic black look with red accents and the nub you can use as a mouse. But even a PC as great as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers different configuration options, and you have to choose the right one for you.
Computersxda-developers

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review: Rugged, reliable, and fast

Acer announced the Spin 514 Chromebook just ahead of CES this year. This Ryzen-powered Chromebook with AMD graphics aims to put an end to the popular belief that Chromebooks aren’t performance machines. There’s no doubt Acer is a key OEM in the Chromebook market, so I was excited when they announced this device.
Computersxda-developers

ASUS launches Chromebook CX9 and CX5 with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

ASUS has launched a pair of new Chromebooks powered by Intel Tiger Lake processors. The new laptops are the ASUS Chromebook CX9 and the Chromebook Flip CX5, and they offer plenty of power for business users. First off, the Chromebook CX9 is a traditional clamshell laptop. It can be configured...
Retailchromeunboxed.com

The highly-anticipated ASUS Chromebook CX9 finally makes an appearance, coming soon

11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks are turning up more frequently these days but there is one device, in particular, that has me salivating. The ASUS Chromebook CX9 was announced alongside the already-released Chromebook CX5 and CM5 but the ultra-premium business-minded clamshell quietly disappeared from ASUS’ website. Every day, I poke around the web to see if anyone has listed this Chromebook because, honestly, I want it! This Chromebook offers up the 11th Gen Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage and wraps that hardware in an ultra-light 2.5-pound chassis with a 400 nit display with optional touch. Oh, did I mention that it has an integrated numeric keypad in the touchpad? Well, it does. There’s literally nothing that I don’t love about this device except the fact that I can’t buy it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy