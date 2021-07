Like many other college football fans, I have been excited about the drama unfolding around conference realignment. The announcement that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas are on the verge of moving to the Southeastern Conference has sent the college football world into an absolute frenzy. Multiple Big 12 schools have already come out with emergency statements, and Texas A&M is still throwing the biggest collective adult temper tantrum in the history of organized sporting events. As a current University of Oklahoma graduate student and fan, I have been consuming everything possible surrounding this new realignment of significant college athletics, from news articles to podcasts. If you have not yet, I would recommend listening to the most recent Crimson and Cream Machine Podcast episode that does a reasonably good job walking through all the ins and outs of an Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC move. I am writing this article today to throw my two cents out on conference realignment and try to sort through all the academics, religion, and politics that are going to shape realignment if the move of Oklahoma and Texas becomes official.