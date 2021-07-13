Olympics: Comcast Unveils New Features for Coverage of the Tokyo Games

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Comcast today announced plans to deliver new viewing experiences for viewing the Olympics to its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. “For years, X1 has set the bar as the most innovative and technologically-advanced Olympics viewing experience,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “This year, new features make navigating the Games even easier and more personalized, taking the Olympics experience to a new level. And now with Flex, we have the opportunity to leverage some of the best features of X1, like our voice remote and aggregated guide, to introduce the Olympics and all its passion, exhilaration and glory to even more Xfinity customers.”