Tennis

Olympics: Comcast Unveils New Features for Coverage of the Tokyo Games

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Comcast today announced plans to deliver new viewing experiences for viewing the Olympics to its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. “For years, X1 has set the bar as the most innovative and technologically-advanced Olympics viewing experience,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “This year, new features make navigating the Games even easier and more personalized, taking the Olympics experience to a new level. And now with Flex, we have the opportunity to leverage some of the best features of X1, like our voice remote and aggregated guide, to introduce the Olympics and all its passion, exhilaration and glory to even more Xfinity customers.”

#Olympics#Tokyo#Swimming#Comcast Cable#The Xfinity Voice Remote#Men S Basketball Team#Xfinity Tv#Xfinity Stream#Nbcu#Dolby Atmos#Hdr#Dolby Vision
SportsThe Spokesman-Review

Around the Remote: Summer Olympics coverage in Tokyo kicks off on NBC

DON’T MISS: The Summer Olympics – Yes, we’re bummed out that, due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no fans in attendance for the Tokyo Games. But the global event, after being delayed for a year, should still deliver plenty of must-see television. As usual, things get rolling with the Opening Ceremony, and because of the vast time difference, NBC will broadcast the festivities live in the morning (7 a.m. Friday) for the first time ever. But for viewers wanting to stick to traditional evening viewing, the network’s primetime broadcast will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations. (Primetime coverage: 7:30 p.m., NBC).
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Verizon Media Launches Unified TV Report

NEW YORK—As audiences fragment across linear TV and streaming, Verizon Media is launching its Unified TV Report solution to help advertisers better understand the audiences they are reaching across multiple screens. T. The Unified TV Report solution is designed to give advertisers a more complete view of their linear TV...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Tokyo Olympics: NBC Selects Innovid as Its Ad Management Provider

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics has selected Innovid to provide ad management solutions for its presentation of the Tokyo Olympics. Innovid will manage third-party ads across NBC Olympics’ leading CTV apps, including NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, using the Innovid-powered Olympics Ad Manager. The service will be part...
Entertainmentseattlepi.com

Inside Comcast's Plan to Feature Real-Time Olympic Footage in Commercials

Many advertisers plan to interrupt the Olympics with their commercials. Comcast will interrupt its commercials with the Olympics. The cable-and-entertainment giant has a group of ads ready to run in the Tokyo Olympics that, if all goes well, will include footage from this year’s Games that viewers may have seen just a few hours beforehand. Tonight, during NBC’s primetime rebroadcast of the opening ceremonies, Comcast will run a spot that is expected to include shots of Team USA entering the Olympics site in Tokyo when the event took place Friday morning.
TechnologyNECN

Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to Xfinity Customers

Comcast announced plans this week to deliver an unparalleled Olympic viewing experience to all its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. As the nation prepares for one of the most anticipated Olympic Games in recent history, Comcast is rolling out new features on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream and, for the first time, Xfinity Flex, to bring the most compelling Olympic stories to more customers, in more ways than ever before.
Tennisyoursun.com

NBCUniversal will have 7,000 hours of Tokyo Games coverage

NBCUniversal will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics across eight networks and multiple digital platforms from July 20 to Aug. 8. The Tokyo Games will be NBCUniversal’s 11th consecutive Olympics production and ninth consecutive Summer Games — beginning with the 1988 Seoul Games. NBC's first Olympics were in Tokyo in 1964.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Clubhouse unveils its new 'Backchannel' DM feature

Clubhouse, the oft cloned invite-only audio chat platform that recently expanded to Android, has since its inception lacked a seemingly fundamental feature present on virtually every other social media app: the ability to directly message other users. But no longer! On Wednesday, the company announced that the Clubhouse app will now support DMs in the form of the new Backchannel messaging feature.
Sportsinsidersport.com

Seven Network cooperates with Twitter for Tokyo 2020 Olympics coverage

The Seven Network has partnered with social media platform Twitter ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to bolster the Australian commercial channels’ coverage of the upcoming sporting event. As part of the collaboration, Seven will share a maximum of five-minute video clips of the network’s Tokyo 2020 coverage from...
SportsPeoria Journal Star

What to know about NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad, or more commonly known as the Tokyo Olympics, will formally begin July 23 with the opening ceremonies. They are being billed as the “biggest and most impactful media event ever.”. NBC and its broadcast partners are banking that although the Games were postponed a...
TV & VideosComicBook

Redbox Teams With Wurl For Free Live TV Content

Redbox, one of the last bastions of physical media rental, announced today that it has partnered with Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), to expand the selection of free channels on Redbox Free Live TV. Best known for the literal red, touchscreen boxes that they place in retail stores, which give fans the opportunity to test-drive DVDs for cheap, Redbox has bee na player in the streaming and TV On Demand business for years.
TV & VideosSFGate

Atmosphere Adds Premium Sports with New FITE Channel

Deal with the top sports PPV platform brings premier boxing, MMA, wrestling and more to Atmosphere programming slate. Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, announced today a partnership with sports streamer FITE to launch a new FITE channel on the Atmosphere platform. The new channel, now available to all Atmosphere customers, brings the Triller-owned streamer’s boxing, MMA and wrestling content to Atmosphere, extending the company’s programming slate to 52 channels and providing Atmosphere subscribers with a compelling new offering for their guests. Atmosphere’s streaming platform is specifically designed for viewing in public spaces, providing short-form, audio-optional TV programming to more than 13,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors’ offices and other venues across the country, reaching 17 million customers per month.
Tokyo, JPtvtechnology.com

AP Announces Tokyo Live Reporting Solutions

NEW YORK—AP Global Media Services, the production arm of The Associated Press, has announced that it will offer multiple on-air reporting solutions for broadcasters and publishers in several languages at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Games. AP Global Media Services (GMS) will be offering custom live shots and exclusive stand-up positions...
EntertainmentDerrick

Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics stepped into the world of Japanese comics and graphic novels when manga was featured prominently in the opening ceremony on Friday. The placards for the country names for the parade of athletes used manga speech bubbles, and the costumes for the...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Tokyo Olympics 2020 featured video game soundtracks as background music

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 have kicked off after a long wait and a welcome surprise greeted gamers at the opening ceremony. The ceremony was conducted in full extravaganza and the background tunes may have been quite familiar for some dedicated gamers. A virtual touch. The opening ceremony featured background music...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Hulu + Live TV Launches on Xfinity Flex Devices, Bringing Live TV Option to Internet-Only Customers

Comcast Xfinity Flex users now have access to the Hulu Live TV as a way to stream live television without a cable deal. The app has rolled out on Xfinity Flex, which is available free of charge to Xfinity internet service subscribers, and have been deployed to 3.5 million customers. Flex brings together the streaming entertainment experience similar to a Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV streaming player.
Economytvtechnology.com

WideOrbit Releases WO Network 2021

SAN FRANCISCO—The broadcast TV inventory and revenue workflow management provider WideOrbit has released WO Network 2021, a new version of the company's flagship network ad sales and commercial operations platform that is widely used by national cable and TV broadcast networks. The 2021 release includes new features and enhancements to...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Hulu + Live TV Lands on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast’s Xfinity Flex streaming service for broadband customers has added Hulu + Live TV, providing users with another way to access live streaming TV as well as Hulu’s large library of series and movies. The move comes as Comcast and other operators beef up their live streaming options for broadband...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Allen Media Buys Gray TV’s WJRT for $70 Million

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television, Inc. has reached an agreement to divest WJRT-TV, its ABC affiliate for the Flint-Saginaw, Michigan, television market, to Byron Allen’s Allen Media Broadcasting, LLC for $70 million dollars in cash. Gray’s sale of WJRT-TV facilitates regulatory approvals for its pending acquisition of the Local Media Group division...

