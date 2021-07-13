Cancel
John Muir High School Early College Magnet Retreat Day 2

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKennedy, Brylan, and Kelaiyah from Leaders of Change continued by discussing their ideas for improvement at Muir with Mustang teachers (pictured above). Retreat day is held to strengthen and build on new relationships where students spend their time with teachers and their fellow students to challenge themselves to a range of challenging activities. Participants learn a great deal about themselves and each other as they face the various physical and emotional challenges of the “outside” world. A periodical retreat is also time for individual and community development as participants begin to make decisions for their future and embark on their various college pursuits. They reflect on some of the values that can shape the choices they will make: compassion, stewardship, hospitality, peace and humility.

