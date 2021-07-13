Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Are e-bikes subject to any laws? Ask the lawyer

By Ron Sokol
Redlands Daily Facts
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: More and more people are riding e-bikes. Is a license required? Any age restrictions? Do basic laws apply?. A: Under the California Vehicle code, electric bicycles are classified as conventional bicycles. Thus the “rules of the road” apply, but e-bikes are a little different. An e-bike, for example, cannot exceed 750 watts and must not exceed 28 miles per hour on level ground. While a license or registration is not required, e-bikes may only be operated by those at least 16 years old. Research further indicates that e-bikes may be ridden as far to the right as practical, but are not allowed on dedicated bike paths unless the path runs adjacent to a roadway or allows motorized bicycles. This is not exhaustive of the laws and rules with respect to e-bikes, but certainly indicates that they are subject to rules and regulation.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: E-Bike Definitions

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
California StateThe Jewish Press

California Legalized Theft. Porch Piracy Soared.

California legalized theft with Proposition 47. Since then pharmacies and small businesses have been forced to shut down by a wave of shoplifters with nothing to fear from the law. But it’s not just stores that are reeling from the crime wave unleashed by criminal justice reform. Proposition 47 was...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

40,000 charging stations for electric vehicles planned for Southern California

What will come first? More electric cars on California’s roadways or additional electric vehicle chargers?. This chicken-and-egg problem has plagued the changeover from gasoline-powered to electric passenger cars, which according to a goal set by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is supposed to be completed by 2035 as a way to reduce smog that causes health problems and greenhouse gases that bring about global climate change.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Another Response to ‘E-Bike Madness’

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
BusinessRedlands Daily Facts

Prosperity and innovation require rule breakers

America has so many regulations that today, often the only way to do something new, to create something great, to prosper is to ignore rules. Minutes before SpaceX launched a rocket, the government told the company that the launch would violate its license. SpaceX launched anyway. CEO Elon Musk says...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

California OKs plan to guarantee income for former foster children

California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it. The votes — 36-0 in the Senate and 64-0 in...
LawConcord Monitor

Law in the Marketplace: The uses and pitfalls of e-signatures

In 1990, a national organization known as the Uniform Laws Commission published a new uniform statute entitled the “Uniform Electronic Transactions Act” (UETA), and New Hampshire enacted the UETA in 2001. In 2000, the federal government enacted a similar law entitled the “Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act” (the ESIGN Act).
TrafficRedlands Daily Facts

Will the bullet train survive Sacramento’s budget wrangle?

Using a singular noun “budget” no longer describes the tortuous process by which the governor and state legislators decide how to spend the state’s money. We now have “budgets” almost too numerous to list – a budget proposed by the governor in January, a “May revise” that’s virtually an entirely new proposal, and a bare bones budget that the Legislature passes by June 15 to meet a constitutional deadline, followed by numerous “budget bill juniors” and “trailer bills.”
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Critical ethnic studies slips into California’s public schools

Critical Ethnic Studies couldn’t get in the front door of California’s public schools, so now adherents of the historical perspective that’s considered by many to be both anti-white American and anti-Semitic are trying to enter through the rear. Grappling with the prospect of developing new ethnic studies programs for middle...
BicyclesTechCrunch

VanMoof X3 e-bike review: Transportation revelation

Before buying a Nintendo Switch, I would have never guessed how much a candy-colored gaming console that I could pop out of a dock and into my backpack for long flight would fill me with joy. An e-bike, particularly this e-bike, the VanMoof X3, feels like that. I live in...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

With blackouts looming, California should go nuclear

Last August, after rolling blackouts hit California during a heat wave, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered an investigation. The report on the root causes of the August blackouts was completed in January. The problem was caused by lack of “resource adequacy” and “planning.” The people making decisions about how much power would be needed in California were routinely underestimating the demand for electricity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy