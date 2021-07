Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau do not like each other. That much has become abundantly clear over the last few months. In late September, the two could wind up being teammates at the Ryder Cup. The event, held from the 24th through 26th at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, has been a struggle for the United States team. Fans will want both Brooks and Bryson on their games, even if they don’t see eye-to-eye.